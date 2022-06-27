Asia coal prices jump to record high; Peabody pops 7%

Jun. 27, 2022 2:57 PM ETPeabody Energy Corporation (BTU), AMR, ARCHMETC, ARLP, NC, HCC, CEIXBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment

Heap Of Coal Isolated On White Background

threeart/iStock via Getty Images

Asia's coal benchmark has surged to a record high, Bloomberg reported on Monday, threatening to further push power bills higher and add to inflation woes.

Spot physical coal at Australia's Newcastle port closed +3.4% to a record $402.50/ton on Friday, marking the first time the index rallied above $400, according to Bloomberg.

Traders told Bloomberg that a coal shipment for July delivery to Europe was sold at $421/ton on Friday, which would be an all-time high for the region.

The major coal-related equities are sporting strong gains in Monday's trading, including (CEIX) +8.8%, (NYSE:BTU) +7.3%, (NYSE:ARCH) +5.7%, (NC) +5.2%, (NYSE:AMR) +4.7%, (ARLP) +4.7%, (METC) +4.4%, (HCC) +2.3%.

Hotter than normal weather in northern China reportedly is pushing power demand to an all-time high, increasing the consumption of coal.

"Coal prices could be higher for longer," and Peabody energy (BTU) shares are "cheaply priced" at 2x-3x free cash flows, Michael Wiggins de Oliveira writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.