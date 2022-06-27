Net outflows of digital asset investment products totaled a record $423M last week as the crypto market undergoes shrinking liquidity and price volatility, CoinShares reported on Monday.

Note the outflows, which were only focused on bitcoin (BTC-USD), happened on June 17 but were not included in figures for the week ended June 24 given reporting lags, CoinShares said. Bitcoin subsequently dropped below $20K for the first time since December 2020.

"Digital asset investment products saw outflows totaling US$423m last week, the largest since records began by a wide margin, with the prior largest also this year in January at US$198m," CoinShares said.

Unsurprisingly, bitcoin (BTC-USD) funds betting on lower prices saw inflows of $15M due to the recent launch of ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy (NYSEARCA:BITI), the first U.S.-based investment product. Bitcoin is off nearly 28% M/M, -56% YTD, and around -65% from its November peak.

“The outflows from last week were larger than previous weeks, however it’s normal course of operations,” Vlad Tasevski, chief operating officer and head of product at Canadian-based Purpose Investments, which accounted for $490M of last weeks' bitcoin (BTC-USD) outflows, told Blockworks via email. “In fact, the key highlight is that the ETF was able to process that large size of outflows without any issue and without impacting the market.”

Meanwhile, bitcoin (BTC-USD) is slipping nearly 2% to $20.8K in late afternoon trading, as the global crypto market cap slides 1.6% to $937B amid a broad crypto market downturn, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Earlier, Voyager Digital issued a default notice to crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital.