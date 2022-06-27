Update 3:25pm: Adds statement from FTX founder.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) soared 16% on a report that FTX crypto exchange is exploring if it may be able to acquire the trading app. The stock earlier skyrocketed 21% before it was halted for volatility after the report.

FTX is deciding internally how to buy Robinhood (HOOD), according to a Bloomberg report. HOOD hasn't received a formal approach from Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX.

The Bloomberg report comes after Robinhood Markets early Monday rose at least partly after an analyst speculated that an FTX purchase of the trading app may be becoming more likely. The stock was earlier on Monday raised to neutral from sell at Goldman Sachs.

"We are excited about Robinhood’s business prospects and potential ways we could partner with them,” Bankman-Fried said Monday in an emailed statement to Seeking Alpha. “That being said, there are no active M&A conversations with Robinhood.”

The comments and Gordon Haskett note come after FTX CEO and founder Sam Bankman-Fried disclosed in a 13D filing last month that a business affiliated with FTX took a 7.6% stake in Robinhood (HOOD), stirring merger speculation between the two financial trading platforms.

Last month, Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev declined to say directly if FTX CEO reached out to him about taking a stake.

The speculation also comes as FTX appears to be on a bit of an acquisition spree and on Friday the WSJ reported that FTX was said to exploring taking a stake in crypto lender BlockFi. In addition, Alameda Research, Bankman-Fried's quant trading shop, has taken a large stake in crypto broker Voyager Digital (OTCQX:VYGVF), the WSJ noted.

Last month a Citi analyst said that Robinhood (HOOD) may be worth about $15/share in a takeover. Robinhood could see ~$15/share in a takeout, a similar valuation that Charles Schwab paid for TD Ameritrade, Citi analyst Jason Bazinet wrote in a note when he cut HOOD's price target to $13 from $24/share.

Robinhood (HOOD) short interest is 11%.

CNBC also reported last month that FTX is said to be looking for acquisitions of brokerage start-ups as the crypto exchange expands into stock trading.