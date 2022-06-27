Supreme Court ruling sets the table for Texas casino push

The 5-4 ruling by the Supreme Court that allows the Tigua Indians of El Paso to operate bingo at an El Paso entertainment center could have big implications for the gaming push in Texas.

The Supreme Court opinion was authored by Justice Neil Gorsuch and was joined by Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Amy Coney Barrett. In the ruling, Gorsuch rejected Texas' argument that its laws on bingo prohibit the kind of games offered by the tribe.

Analysts think the ruling could also benefit the Alabama-Coushatta tribe, which has been fighting with Texas officials over bingo operations on its reservation.

Looking further down the road, Truist Securities analyst Barry Jonas said the decision could advance discussions around the eventual legalization of casinos in Texas. Meanwhile, Roth Capital analyst Edward Engel sees upside for PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) from the ruling. "We don’t believe this overhang removal or growth opportunity has been reflected in AGS shares... Prior to the ruling, investors were discounting ~$10-12M of high-margin revenues for AGS, where an unfavorable ruling would have wiped these out. Rather, the favorable ruling now presents a growth opportunity for AGS, as two tribal casinos in TX are more likely to expand casino floors."

The development could also be meaningful for Las Vegas Sands (LVS), which has been a leading proponent for casinos to be legal in the Lone Star state. On the flip side, casinos in Texas could be a negative for Penn National Gaming (PENN), Caesars Entertainment (CZR) and Boyd Gaming (BYD), which all draw visitors from Texas to their casinos in neighboring Louisiana.

Looking ahead, Las Vegas Sands (LVS) has said that the company will work with the Texas Legislature to put a casino referendum on the ballot in November. Still, the road for Texas casinos is anticipated to be bumpy. The SCOTUS decision is also seen setting up a fight down the road between the tribes, the State of Texas and the Governor’s office regarding Class III commercial gaming in general.