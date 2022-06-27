Scholar Rock rallies 27% most since 2020 after insider purchase
Jun. 27, 2022 3:27 PM ETScholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Clinical-stage biotech Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) added ~27% on Monday to record the best intraday gain since October 2020 after Amir Nashat, a member of its board of directors, disclosed the purchase of ~$5.9M of company shares.
- In a regulatory filing, Nashat, who is also a managing partner at venture capital firm Polaris Partners, announced the acquisition of ~1.2M Scholar Rock (SRRK) shares for $4.90 apiece on Wednesday.
- The securities are directly owned by Polaris Venture Partners VI, L.P. and Polaris Venture Partners Founders' Fund VI, L.P.
- Early this month, Scholar Rock (SRRK) announced that a group of institutional investors, including Polaris Partners, agreed to buy company shares and warrants, raising approximately $205M of gross proceeds.