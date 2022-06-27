Scholar Rock rallies 27% most since 2020 after insider purchase

Jun. 27, 2022 3:27 PM ETScholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

US dollar bill with green stock market chart arrow going up

Ole Schwander/iStock via Getty Images

  • Clinical-stage biotech Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) added ~27% on Monday to record the best intraday gain since October 2020 after Amir Nashat, a member of its board of directors, disclosed the purchase of ~$5.9M of company shares.
  • In a regulatory filing, Nashat, who is also a managing partner at venture capital firm Polaris Partners, announced the acquisition of ~1.2M Scholar Rock (SRRK) shares for $4.90 apiece on Wednesday.
  • The securities are directly owned by Polaris Venture Partners VI, L.P. and Polaris Venture Partners Founders' Fund VI, L.P.
  • Early this month, Scholar Rock (SRRK) announced that a group of institutional investors, including Polaris Partners, agreed to buy company shares and warrants, raising approximately $205M of gross proceeds.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.