Wiley adds Old Dominion president to its board
Jun. 27, 2022 3:27 PM ETJohn Wiley & Sons, Inc. (WLY)WLYBBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Wiley (NYSE:WLY) has named Old Dominion University President Brian O'Harold Hemphill to its board of directors.
- He joins 11 other members on the board of the educational publisher.
- “For 215 years, a strong, values-based, people-centered culture; a laser focus on our customers; innovation; and a noble mission have been the foundation at Wiley,” said Board Chair Jesse Wiley. “With his wealth of experience in education and research, passion and strong leadership, Brian will be an asset to our Board, Wiley and all our stakeholders."