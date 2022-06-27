Economic momentum seen keeping U.S. out of recession in 2022, S&P Global says

S&P Global Ratings (SPGI) expects momentum to keep the U.S. economy from tipping into a recession this year, according to its Q3 2022 outlook by S&P Chief Economist Beth Ann Bovino.

"But, with supply-chain disruptions worsening as the weight of extremely high prices damage purchasing power and aggressive Federal Reserve policy increase borrowing costs, it's hard to see the economy walking out of 2023 unscathed," she wrote on Monday.

Baseline signals a "low-growth recession," but the chances of a technical recession — two straight quarters of contraction — are rising. Bovino puts recession risk at 40%, within a 35%-45% band, reflecting increased uncertainty over the Russia-Ukraine conflict

The S&P report still expects 2023 U.S. economic growth of 2.4% in 2022, the same as its preliminary May forecast, but 80 basis points lower than its March estimate. U.S. economic growth is forecast to slow to 1.6%, lower than the 2.0% growth S&P expected in May.

S&P expects the unemployment rate to increase to 4.3% by the end of 2023 (compared with the current 3.6% level), to 4.8% by the end of 2024 and to over 5% by the end of 2024.

The Federal funds is expected to reach 3.00%-3.25% by the end of this year, then 3.50%-3.75% by the end of 2023, and stay there until the first rate cut in Q3 2024. Those levels are just slightly below the median rate that Fed officials projected in June — 3.4% at the end of 2022, 3.8% in 2023, then down to 3.4% at 2024 end.

Earlier this month, the World Bank cut its global economic growth projection to 2.9% in 2022, down from its earlier forecast of 4.1%.