Cedar Fair sells Great America land, restarts unitholder distributions

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) announced a sale and lease agreement for the Great America amusement park in California. The property is being sold to Prologis for approximately $310M with a lease agreement.

The theme park operator will continue to operate the site for a period of up to 11 years and then will close existing park operations at the end of the lease term.

The land sale was the outcome of a strategic review initiated by Cedar Fair (FUN) in 2021 to explore potential avenues to maximize the value of the Company’s extensive asset portfolio.

Cedar Fair (FUN) intends to use proceeds from the land sale transaction to accelerate progress on its strategic priorities of reducing debt to achieve its $2B target, investing in high-return projects within its portfolio such as upgrading resort properties, and reinstating a sustainable unitholder distribution. FUN expects to reinstate quarterly unitholder distributions by Q3 of 2022.

