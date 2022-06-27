FDA rejects Spero's application seeking approval of its urinary tract infection tablets

Jun. 27, 2022 4:13 PM ETSpero Therapeutics, Inc. (SPRO)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

Headquarters of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Grandbrothers/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) on Monday said the U.S. FDA had rejected its new drug application seeking approval for its tebipenem HBr oral tablets for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infection.
  • SPRO stock fell nearly 14% to $0.81 in after market trading.
  • In its so-called complete response letter, the FDA concluded that SPRO's late-stage study of tebipenem HBr was insufficient to support approval and that additional clinical study would be needed.
  • SPRO said it intends to request a type A meeting with the drug regulator to discuss a potential path to regulatory approval for tebipenem HBr.
