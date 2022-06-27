Griffon closes $330M sale of Telephonics to TTM

  • Griffon (NYSE:GFF) has wrapped up a sale of its Telephonics Corp. to TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI), for $330M in cash.
  • That amount is subject to certain post-closing adjustments, Griffon said.
  • "This transaction unlocks immediate value for our shareholders and strengthens our balance sheet,” said Griffon Chairman/CEO Ronald Kramer. “Telephonics has been a part of Griffon for more than sixty years. We are proud of their accomplishments and confident the business will flourish as a part of TTM.”
  • Lazard acted as financial adviser to Griffon on the deal. Last month, Griffon said it was reviewing strategic alternatives with the help of Goldman Sachs.
