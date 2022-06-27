Nike GAAP EPS of $0.90 beats by $0.09, revenue of $12.23B beats by $140M

Nike GAAP EPS of $0.90 beats by $0.09, revenue of $12.23B beats by $140M
  • Nike press release (NYSE:NKE): FQ4 GAAP EPS of $0.90 beats by $0.09.
  • Revenue of $12.23B (-0.9% Y/Y) beats by $140M.
  • NIKE Direct reported revenues for the fourth quarter were $4.8 billion, up 7 percent compared to prior year and up 11 percent on a currency-neutral basis.
  • Wholesale reported revenues for the fourth quarter were $6.8 billion, down 7 percent compared to prior year and down 3 percent on a currency-neutral basis
  • Gross margin for the fourth quarter decreased 80 basis points to 45 percent.
  • Inventories for NIKE, Inc. were $8.4 billion, up 23 percent compared to the prior year period.
  • Cash and equivalents and short-term investments were $13.0 billion, $479 million lower than prior year.
  • Share repurchases of $1.1 billion, reflecting 8.5 million shares retired as part of the four-year, $15 billion program approved by the Board of Directors in June 2018.
  • Dividends of $481 million, up 11 percent from prior year.
  • Shares +1.77%.
