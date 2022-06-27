Nike GAAP EPS of $0.90 beats by $0.09, revenue of $12.23B beats by $140M
Jun. 27, 2022 4:21 PM ETNIKE, Inc. (NKE)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor26 Comments
- Nike press release (NYSE:NKE): FQ4 GAAP EPS of $0.90 beats by $0.09.
- Revenue of $12.23B (-0.9% Y/Y) beats by $140M.
- NIKE Direct reported revenues for the fourth quarter were $4.8 billion, up 7 percent compared to prior year and up 11 percent on a currency-neutral basis.
- Wholesale reported revenues for the fourth quarter were $6.8 billion, down 7 percent compared to prior year and down 3 percent on a currency-neutral basis
- Gross margin for the fourth quarter decreased 80 basis points to 45 percent.
- Inventories for NIKE, Inc. were $8.4 billion, up 23 percent compared to the prior year period.
- Cash and equivalents and short-term investments were $13.0 billion, $479 million lower than prior year.
- Share repurchases of $1.1 billion, reflecting 8.5 million shares retired as part of the four-year, $15 billion program approved by the Board of Directors in June 2018.
- Dividends of $481 million, up 11 percent from prior year.
- Shares +1.77%.