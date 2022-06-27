Burcon NutraScience GAAP EPS of -C$0.09, revenue of C$0.18M beats by C$0.04M

Jun. 27, 2022 4:19 PM ETBurcon NutraScience Corporation (BRCN)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Burcon NutraScience press release (NASDAQ:BRCN): FY GAAP EPS of -C$0.09.
  • Revenue of C$0.18M (-30.8% Y/Y) beats by C$0.04M.
  • During fiscal 2022, Burcon recorded Merit royalty revenues of $171,000.
  • During fiscal 2022, Burcon received proceeds of $212,000 and $60,000 from the exercise of outstanding warrants and options, respectively. Subsequent to the year-end.
  • Burcon advanced $3.16 million as a shareholder loan to Merit to address Merit's liquidity requirements as it continues to ramp up production and sales.
  • Merit recorded a loss of $13.2 million for the year ended March 31, 2022, as compared to $6.8 million in fiscal 2021.
