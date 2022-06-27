Clinical-stage biotech Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) jumped ~83% in the post-market Monday after the company said that its experimental therapy for active lupus nephritis (LN) zetomipzomib showed a clinically meaningful renal response in a Phase 2 trial.

The MISSION open-label trial involved 21 patients who received 60 mg of zetomipzomib subcutaneously once a week in addition to stable background therapy for 24 weeks.

The primary efficacy endpoint of the trial was the percentage of patients whose overall renal response (ORR), indicated as a 50% or greater decline in urine protein to creatinine ratio (UPCR), at the end of the treatment (EOT).

Topline results showed that 11 out of 17 (~65%) who completed the therapy reached the 50% or greater reduction in UPCR compared to the baseline at EOT.

6 of 17 patients (~35%) demonstrated a complete renal response (CRR), measured as the absolute reduction in proteinuria valued to a UPCR of 0.5 or less, a key secondary endpoint with certain other protocols.

While zetomipzomib was well tolerated throughout the treatment period, two patients experienced serious adverse events, as previously disclosed, and there were early terminations in 4 out of 21 patients, the company said.

Kezar (KZR) commands a Strong Buy rating among Wall Street analysts with no Sell or Hold ratings.