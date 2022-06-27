CVS, Walmart limit sales of Plan B 'morning after' pill following abortion ruling - WSJ
Jun. 27, 2022 4:25 PM ETWalgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA), PRGO, CVS, WMTTEVABy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor9 Comments
- CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) and Walmart (NYSE:WMT) are limiting sales of the Plan B emergency contraception pill in the wake of a surge in demand following Friday's U.S. Supreme Court decision on abortion, The Wall Street Journal reported.
- CVS (CVS) is limiting purchases to three pills, while Walmart to four or six.
- The newspaper reported that Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) is not placing limits.
- Plan B was marketed by Teva Pharmaceutical industries (TEVA) until 2017, when it was sold along with generic versions of the product to privately held Foundation Consumer Healthcare for $675M.
- There are many generic versions of Plan B, available over the counter, that contain its active ingredient, levonorgestrel 1.5mg.
- Another emergency contraceptive pill, ella, contains ulipristal acetate and is sold by Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) division HRA Healthcare.
