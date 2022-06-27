Concentrix Non-GAAP EPS of $2.93 beats by $0.11, revenue of $1.57B in-line
Jun. 27, 2022 4:26 PM ETConcentrix Corporation (CNXC)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Concentrix press release (NASDAQ:CNXC): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.93 beats by $0.11.
- Revenue of $1.57B (+14.6% Y/Y) in-line.
- Operating income was $156.9 million, or 10.0% of revenue, compared with $128.2 million, or 9.4% of revenue, in the prior year second quarter.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $249.9 million, or 15.9% of revenue, compared with $208.3 million, or 15.2% of revenue, in the prior year second quarter.
- Third quarter revenue is expected to be in the range of $1.575 billion to $1.605 billion, up approximately 13% to 15% as reported, including a 3-point negative impact of foreign exchange rates compared with the prior year period.
- Third quarter operating income is expected to be in the range of $161 million to $176 million and non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $220 million to $235 million.
- Revenue is expected to be in the range of $6.365 billion to $6.415 billion, up approximately 14% to 15% as reported for a full year.
- Operating income is expected to be in the range of $663 million to $688 million and non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $890 million to $915 million for a full year.