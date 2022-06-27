Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) jumped 14% on a report that crypto exchange FTX is said to be exploring a possible acquisition of the trading app.

FTX is deciding internally how it might purchase Robinhood (HOOD), according to a Bloomberg report. HOOD hasn't received a formal approach from Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX.

The Bloomberg report comes after Robinhood Markets early Monday rose at least partly after an analyst speculated that an FTX purchase of the trading app may be becoming more likely. The stock was earlier on Monday raised to neutral from sell at Goldman Sachs.

"We are excited about Robinhood’s business prospects and potential ways we could partner with them,” Bankman-Fried said Monday in an emailed statement to Seeking Alpha. “That being said, there are no active M&A conversations with Robinhood.”

The comments and Gordon Haskett note come after FTX CEO and founder Sam Bankman-Fried disclosed in a 13D filing last month that a business affiliated with FTX took a 7.6% stake in Robinhood (HOOD), stirring merger speculation between the two financial trading platforms.

Last month, Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev declined to say directly if FTX CEO reached out to him about taking a stake. Robinhood shares had slumped almost 80% through Friday since the company went public late last July.

"I don't see this as a fire sale here," JMP Securities analyst Devin Ryan said in an interview on CNBC. FTX would really have to get Robinhood management "on board here, which in our opinion would have to be at a much higher price than where the stock is."

"Our base case here is that the probability is still relatively low unless we we get a lot more details and it becomes clear that the price would be dramatically higher where we think the management team might get on board because again they have the Class B shares which gives them a kind of majority vote," Ryan added.

Last month a Citi analyst said that Robinhood (HOOD) may be worth about $15/share in a takeover. Robinhood could see ~$15/share in a takeout, a similar valuation that Charles Schwab paid for TD Ameritrade, Citi analyst Jason Bazinet wrote in a note when he cut HOOD's price target to $13 from $24/share.

Robinhood (HOOD) short interest is 11%.

Earlier Monday, Goldman upgraded Robinhood (HOOD) on a more balanced risk-reward.