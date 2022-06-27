IT Tech Packaging approves 1-for-10 reverse stock split to regain NYSE compliance

Jun. 27, 2022 4:36 PM ETIT Tech Packaging, Inc. (ITP)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITPBoard of Directors has approved a reverse stock split of its common stock, par value $0.001 per share at a ratio of 1-for-10. 
  • The reverse stock split is expected to become effective on July 7, 2022, and the shares are expected to begin trading on the split-adjusted basis on the NYSE at market open on July 8, 2022.
  • The reverse stock split is primarily being effected to regain compliance NYSE standards related to the low price per share.
