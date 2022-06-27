Gilead resubmits marketing application to the FDA for HIV drug lenacapavir
Jun. 27, 2022 4:41 PM ETGilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) said on Monday it had resubmitted its marketing application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for lenacapavir to treat HIV-1 infection in people with multi-drug resistant.
- In Feb, the FDA issued Gilead a complete response letter (CRL) for its New Drug Application for lenacapavir over the container vial for use with the drug.
- The FDA had cited borosilicate glass and its compatibility with lenacapavir solution as the reason for the CRL.
- Lenacapavir is an investigational long-acting HIV-1 capsid inhibitor in development for the treatment and prevention of HIV-1 infection.