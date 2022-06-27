UFP Industries affiliate acquires 50% stake in Dempsey Wood Products

  • UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) has announced that its affiliate, PalletOne, has acquired a 50% equity stake in Dempsey Wood Products.
  • The purchase agreement includes options for PalletOne to purchase the remaining 50% of Dempsey after three years.
  • PalletOne’s investment in Dempsey helps it secure and grow a critical long-term supply source.
  • In 2021, five of Dempsey’s 10 largest customers were UFP affiliates, and nearly 40 other UFP locations could be served by Dempsey.
  • “Together we can expand our capacity and industrial offerings. This gives our company and our employees exciting new growth opportunities.” said Parker Dempsey.
