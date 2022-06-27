Biden federal employee COVID vaccine order gets appellate court review; mandate vacated
Jun. 27, 2022 5:02 PM ETBioNTech SE (BNTX), PFE, MRNABy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor16 Comments
- A federal appeals court has vacated an executive order from President Biden that requires federal employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and decided the issue will be reheard by a larger panel of judges.
- The order requires that federal employees be vaccinated by Nov. 22 -- barring medical or religious accommodations -- or else face disciplinary consequences or even loss of employment.
- The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit reinstated the order back in April, Reuters reported, after a federal judge in Texas tossed it out in January.
- Key vaccine manufacturers: Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX).
- In January, the U.S. Supreme Court blocked a Biden mandate requiring that employers with more than 100 employees have them vaccinated or tested weekly.
