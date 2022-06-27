UMB Financial to acquire Old National's health savings account business

Jun. 27, 2022 5:00 PM ETOld National Bancorp (ONB), UMBFBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) stated Monday that its subsidiary UMB Bank has signed a definitive agreement to acquire health savings account business of Old National Bank (NASDAQ:ONB).
  • That would mean transfer of ~$500M in client assets to UMB of which approximately $400M are held in deposit accounts as of Mar. 31, 2022.
  • Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
  • “Our strategic focus continues to be on growth in the direct-to-employer space,” UMB Director of Healthcare Services Phil Mason said. “This acquisition provides significant business gain and a strong, experienced team that will complement our organic growth efforts.”
  • Closing of the acquisition deal is expected in Q4 2022, subject to pending regulatory approval.
