The U.S.'s largest banks announced their capital return plans after Monday's close, after passing the Federal Reserve's stress tests last week. Among the universal banks, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will boost its dividend by 11%, Bank of America will raise its Q3 dividend by 5%, and JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) keeps its dividend unchanged. MS stock rises 1.5% in after-hours trading, JPM +0.1%, and BAC +0.1%.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) is keeping its quarterly dividend at $1.00 per share for Q3 2022 due to higher future capital requirements resulting from the 2022 Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review part of the stress tests. Its indicative stress capital buffer ("SCB") increased to 4.0% from the current from its current 3.2%.

JPM Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon said the stress test "once again shows that banks are able to be a source of strength of the broader economy while withstanding extreme market shocks." He went on to say, "We will continue to use our capital to invest in and grow our market-leading businesses, pay a sustainable dividend, and we will retain capital to fully satisfy our future regulatory requirements."

Morgan Stanley (MS) will increase its quarterly dividend by 11% to $0.775 per share from the current $0.70 starting in Q3 2022 and is authorizing a new $20B share repurchase program.

As a result of the Federal Reserve's CCAR 2022 stress test results, Morgan Stanley (MS) is subject to a stress capital buffer ("SCB") of 5.8%, up from 5.7% in its 2021 CCAR results.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) will increase its quarterly common stock dividend by $0.01 to $0.22 per share from its current dividend. The bank's SCB will be increased by ~100 basis points above its current 2.5% level. That means the company will have to set aside more of its assets as a buffer to ensure it could handle a severe economic downturn.

In October, BAC had renewed its $25B common stock purchase plan with $17B remaining as of March 31, 2022.

Last week, Bank of America, Citigroup and JPMorgan screened poorly in the stress test