State Street (NYSE:STT), Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) and Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BNY) on Monday have announced their capital return plans following the Federal Reserve's stress tests in the week ended June 24. All of the trust banks are planning to increase dividends.

State Street (STT) intends to boost its quarterly common stock dividend by 10% to $0.63 per share in Q3 and expects to commence a stock repurchase plan in Q4 in an amount reflecting interest rate levels and market conditions at the time.

The firms' preliminary stress capital buffer ("SCB") is at the 2.5% floor (unchanged from prior year), which keeps its common equity tier 1 ("CET1") ratio requirement at 8%.

BNY Mellon (BNY) plans to increase its quarterly cash dividend on its common shares to $0.37 a share from $0.34 a share starting as early as Q3. The company continues to be authorized to repurchase common shares under its existing buyback program.

Its SCB, which is expected to take effect from October 1, 2022 to September 30, 2023, will remain at 2.5%.

Northern Trust (NTRS) seeks to lift its quarterly common stock dividend to $0.75 a share from $0.70 a share starting in Q3.

Based on the Fed's 2022 Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review ("CCAR"), the company's stress capital buffer will be unchanged at 2.5%, effective from October 1 to September 30, 2023, and will equate to a minimum CET1 ratio of 7%.

Last week, (June 23) All 34 banks passed the Federal Reserve's stress test.