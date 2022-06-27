Truist Financial, Regions Financial increase quarterly dividend after passing Fed's stress test
- Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) and Regions Financial Corporation (RF) reported an increase in their quarterly dividends after passing the Federal Reserve's stress test.
- All the 34 participating banks had passed the stress test, indicating that they would have enough capital to allow them to continue lending to households and businesses during a severe recession.
- Truist increased its regular quarterly cash dividend by 8% to $0.52 per share from $0.48 per share, subject to the board's approval at the July meeting. The new dividend is expected to be effective from Q3.
- The board of Regions Financial will consider a dividend hike, effective for Q3, at the July board meeting.
- The Fed maintained the preliminary stress capital buffer for RF and TFC at 2.5%, the minimum rate applicable to a bank.
- The buffer requirements are effective from Oct. 1, 2022, to Sep. 30, 2023.
- Meanwhile, The Charles Schwab Corporation's (SCHW) preliminary stress capital buffer will also be floored at 2.5% for Q4 2022 through Q3 2023.
- However, SCHW reported no changes to its dividend or other capital actions.