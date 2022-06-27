Volkswagen nears deal to sell stake in Electrify America to Siemens - WSJ
Jun. 27, 2022 5:15 PM ETVolkswagen AG (VWAGY), SIEGYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) is close to selling a minority stake in its U.S. electric vehicle recharging business to Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) in a deal that would value the network at more than $2B, The Wall Street Journal reported after the close on Monday.
- The sale of a stake in Electrify America would generate additional funding as part of Volkswagen's (OTCPK:VWAGY) plan to more than double the number of recharging stations the network operates across the U.S. and parts of Canada to 1,800 by 2026, according to the report.
- more to come...