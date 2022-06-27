Ceragon Networks jumps 23% as Aviat offers to buy rest in $235M deal
- Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) has jumped 23% after hours following a filing from Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) where Aviat offered to buy the remaining shares it doesn't own for $2.80 each in cash.
- That means a deal of about $235M, with an implied enterprise value of $258M.
- "Ceragon shareholders deserve better," Aviat says in its filing, adding "Ceragon's existing strategy is destroying shareholder value and presents significant execution risk going forward."
- The $2.80/share price marks a 51% premium to 60-day volume-weighted average price, Aviat says, and 48% premium to the 90-day VWAP. Ceragon closed Monday at $2.09 per share.