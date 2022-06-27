PNC, Fifth Third announce stress capital buffer figures after passing Fed's stress test
Jun. 27, 2022 5:29 PM ET
- U.S. regional banks PNC Financial Services (NYSE:PNC), Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) and Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) on Monday gave an update after passing the Federal Reserve's stress test last week.
- PNC said it would be subject to a stress capital buffer of 2.9% for Q4 beginning Oct. 1, 2022, compared to a stress capital buffer of 2.5% for the same period last year.
- FITB said it would be subject to a stress capital buffer of 2.5%, effective Oct. 1, and that it intends to recommend to its board an increase to its quarterly cash dividend in Sept. of possibly up to 3 cents a share.
- HBAN said that it had exceeded all minimum capital levels under the Federal Reserve's 2022 stress test, and that its capital plan submitted under the test includes a Q3 dividend of $0.155/share, subject to board approval.
- PNC stock earlier closed -0.9% at $161.45, FITB shed 1% to close at $34.87 and HBAN ended -1.1% at $12.37.