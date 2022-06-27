Citigroup keeps dividend unchanged after stress buffer increased

Jun. 27, 2022 5:40 PM ETCitigroup Inc. (C)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor7 Comments

Citibank sign and logo in Mongkok, Hong Kong

ymgerman/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Citigroup (NYSE:C) plans to keep its current common dividend unchanged at $0.51 per share after the Federal Reserve required that it holds on to more capital in case of a severe economic shock, it disclosed Monday.
  • The Fed notified Citi (C) that it expects the bank's stress capital buffer to increase to 4.0% for the four-quarter window of Q4 2022 to Q3 2023 from 3.0%. That will require Citi (C) to maintain an 11.5% effective minimum Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio under the standardized approach.
  • Still, the bank's stock is rising 0.5% in Monday after-hours trading.
  • Last week, Citi (C) was one of the banks that screened poorly in the Fed's 2022 stress test
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.