Citigroup keeps dividend unchanged after stress buffer increased
Jun. 27, 2022 5:40 PM ETCitigroup Inc. (C)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Citigroup (NYSE:C) plans to keep its current common dividend unchanged at $0.51 per share after the Federal Reserve required that it holds on to more capital in case of a severe economic shock, it disclosed Monday.
- The Fed notified Citi (C) that it expects the bank's stress capital buffer to increase to 4.0% for the four-quarter window of Q4 2022 to Q3 2023 from 3.0%. That will require Citi (C) to maintain an 11.5% effective minimum Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio under the standardized approach.
- Still, the bank's stock is rising 0.5% in Monday after-hours trading.
- Last week, Citi (C) was one of the banks that screened poorly in the Fed's 2022 stress test