Capital One Financial's stress capital buffer gets lifted by 60 basis points
Jun. 27, 2022 5:41 PM ETCapital One Financial Corporation (COF)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Consumer finance firm Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) on Monday has disclosed an increase to its stress capital buffer ("SCB") after the Federal Reserve's stress test in the week ended June 24.
- Capital One Financial (COF) SCB, which is calculated by the Fed's 2022 Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review ("CCAR") process, will be 3.1% starting on October 1, up from 2.5% in 2021 CCAR results.
- That means the lender's capital requirements have been increased to ensure it can withstand a severe economic downturn.
- Previously, (June 23) All 34 banks passed the Fed's stress test.