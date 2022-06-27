Freddie Mac mortgage portfolio edges up at 3.9% annualized rate in May
Jun. 27, 2022 6:03 PM ETFederal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FMCC)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) total mortgage portfolio increased at an annualized rate of 3.9% in May vs. 4.0% in April, according to its monthly volume statistics released after Monday's close.
- Single-family refinance-loan purchase and guarantee volume of $16.5B in May represented 37% of total single-family mortgage portfolio purchases and issuances, down from 49% in the prior month, the release said.
- The aggregate unpaid principal balance of its mortgage-related investments portfolio fell by ~$1.3B in May, compared with a decline of ~$10.6B in April.
- Its mortgage-related securities and other mortgage-related guarantees for May gained at an annualized rate of 3.6%, down from 5.8% in the previous period.
- Delinquencies improved a bit, with Freddie Mac's (OTCQB:FMCC) single-family delinquency rate ticking down to 0.80% in May from 0.85% in April. Multifamily delinquency rate of 0.07% in May vs. 0.08% in prior month.
- Previously, (May 25) Freddie Mac mortgage portfolio expanded at 4.0% annualized rate in April.