Biotech drug developer Eom Pharmaceuticals (EOM), also known as Intercellular Therapeutics, has filed for an initial public offering that could raise up to $25M.

Eom didn’t disclose terms in its filing. However, a filing fee schedule indicated the company was seeking up to $25M, a figure that is likely to change. Benchmark is serving as lead bookrunner.

The biotech group, which is currently listed OTC under the symbol IMUC, intends to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol EOM. Intercellular Therapeutics merged with Eom Pharmaceuticals in December and is in the process of changing its name to Eom.

Eom’s lead product, EOM613, is currently in Phase 1/2a testing in Brazil for the treatment of “cytokine storm,” a potentially life-threatening immune system reaction, in patients with COVID-19. The company also plans to test the product as a treatment for rheumatoid arthritis and cachexia in patients with advanced AIDS or cancer.

The company’s second product, EOM 147, is a new formulation of topical Squalamine Lactate solution. Eom plans to test the drug for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy and retinal vein occlusions.

Eom is still operating in the red. For 2021, it reported a net loss of $5.2M and no revenue.

