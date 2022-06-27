Metals bounce from their worst week in a year despite continued tight supply

Base metals rebounded on Monday from their worst week in a year, Bloomberg reports, as China's economy showed signs of recovering and Goldman Sachs said global supplies were still constrained.

On the London Metal Exchange, tin rallied +9.8%, nickel (LN1:COM) settled +2.2%, aluminum (LMAHDS03:COM) +1.6%, and copper (HG1:COM) +0.4%, while cobalt and zinc fell.

"The sharp move lower in base metals prices over the past few weeks reflects almost entirely financial liquidation pressures, rather than any deterioration in fundamental conditions," Goldman Sachs analysts including Jeffrey Currie wrote, but price pressures likely will linger until responses including supply cuts or "extreme" inventory reductions, according to Bloomberg.

Industrial metals are on track for the worst quarter since the 2008 financial crisis; copper has plunged into a bear market from record highs just four months ago, while tin just tumbled 21% in its worst week since the 1980s.

Copper hit a 16-month low of $8,122.50/metric ton on the LME on Friday, yet copper and several other metal markets continue to face some of the tightest supply conditions ever.

ETFs: (COPX), (CPER), (JJC), (JJM), (JJN), (JJT)

With inventories dwindling globally and little sign of significant new supply, even staunch copper bulls like Goldman Sachs have warned that demand destruction may be necessary to help ease the strain.

Analysts at RBC Capital said recently that they expect global copper supply will outpace demand over the next two years.