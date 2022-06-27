Oncology immunotherapy developer Genelux files for proposed $30M IPO

Cancer drug developer Genelux Corp. (GNLX) has filed to raise up to $30M through an initial public offering.

The company didn’t disclose terms for the deal, but a filing fee schedule indicated it would seek up to $30M, a figure that could likely change. It hopes to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol GNLX.

Benchmark, Brookline Capital Markets and Valuable Capital Limited are serving as lead bookrunners for the deal.

Genelux has been focused on developing viral immunotherapies for the treatment of cancerous tumors. The company hopes to initiate Phase 3 testing for its lead product, Olvi-Vec later this year for the treatment of ovarian cancer. It’s also in the process of planning Phase 2 studies for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

The company also has a deal with Newsoara BioPharma to develop Olvi-Vec for the Chinese market.

Genelux is still operating in the red. For 2021, the company reported a net loss of $16.4M and no revenue.

