Cushman & Wakefield, Newmark said not in deal talks - report
Jun. 27, 2022 10:17 PM ETCushman & Wakefield plc (CWK), NMRKBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) and Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) are said not to be involved in discussions about a possible deal after renewed speculation about a potential tie up was reported on Sunday.
- No merger talks about the real estate brokerages have ever occurred even despite reports in the past that Newmark (NMRK) had rebuffed an approach from CWK, according to a NY Post report.
- The NY Post on Sunday reported there was "buzz" at the Real Estate Board of New York's gala on Thursday night about a potential tie-up between Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) and Newmark (NMRK).
- The NY Post report came after Bloomberg reported in October 2020 that Newmark (NMRK) rejected a bid from rival real estate brokerage Cushman & Wakefield (CWK). The NYP Post on Sunday described the original Bloomberg report as incorrect.
- Last month, Cushman & Wakefield acquired Cresa Partners of Los Angeles.