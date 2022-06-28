Cushman & Wakefield, Newmark said not in deal talks - report

Jun. 27, 2022

  • Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) and Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) are said not to be involved in discussions about a possible deal after renewed speculation about a potential tie up was reported on Sunday.
  • No merger talks about the real estate brokerages have ever occurred even despite reports in the past that Newmark (NMRK) had rebuffed an approach from CWK, according to a NY Post report.
  • The NY Post on Sunday reported there was "buzz" at the Real Estate Board of New York's gala on Thursday night about a potential tie-up between Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) and Newmark (NMRK).
  • The NY Post report came after Bloomberg reported in October 2020 that Newmark (NMRK) rejected a bid from rival real estate brokerage Cushman & Wakefield (CWK). The NYP Post on Sunday described the original Bloomberg report as incorrect.
  • Last month, Cushman & Wakefield acquired Cresa Partners of Los Angeles.
