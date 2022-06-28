Cinedigm GAAP EPS of -$0.02 in-line, revenue of $16.9M beats by $6M; provides long-term growth goals
Jun. 28, 2022 12:37 AM ETCinedigm Corp. (CIDM)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Cinedigm press release (NASDAQ:CIDM): FQ4 GAAP EPS of -$0.02 in-line.
- Revenue of $16.9M (+104% Y/Y) beats by $6M.
- Adjusted EBITDA was a negative $0.4M in the current year quarter, an improvement of $2.1M versus negative Adjusted EBITDA of $2.5M in the prior year period.
- Total streaming minutes in the quarter rose to 2.3B, up 118% over the prior year quarter and 73% over the sequential quarter.
- Total subscribers to the company's subscription video streaming services increased to approximately 970,000, representing an increase of 336% over the prior year quarter.
The company reiterates its long-term growth goals for the next 2-4 years: targeting at least 50% annual revenue growth in streaming; growing annual revenue to $150 million through both organic and acquired revenue; growing the content library to 75,000 titles.