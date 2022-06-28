Asia-Pacific stocks mixed as investors weigh economic concerns

Jun. 28, 2022 1:10 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Japan +0.28%.

China -0.06%.

Hong Kong -0.86%

Australia +0.54%. Australian consumer confidence improved for a second consecutive week.

Australian business confidence survey shows a second consecutive monthly decline.

India -0.64%.

Overnight on Wall Street major indexes fell following a major rebound on Friday, Dow Jones slipped 62.42 points, or 0.2%, to 31,438.26, S&P 500 fell 0.3% to 3,900.11, while Nasdaq dropped 0.7%, falling to 11,524.55.

Oil futures rose in Asia’s morning trade. West Texas Intermediate crude futures, the U.S. benchmark, increased 0.89% to $110.54 per barrel. International benchmark Brent crude was 0.75% higher at $115.95 per barrel.

U.S. futures lower. Dow Jones -0.03%; S&P 500 -0.08%; Nasdaq -0.13%.

