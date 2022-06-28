Urban Edge acquires retail center in Boston's Hyde Park for $32.9M
Jun. 28, 2022 2:11 AM ETUrban Edge Properties (UE)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) said on Monday that it has acquired The Shops at Riverwood, a fully-leased grocery-anchored, retail center located in Boston’s Hyde Park neighborhood for $32.9M.
The deal is in line with the company’s strategic plan of acquiring high-quality, infill real estate in a core retail market with attractive in-place yield and future growth potential.
The Shops at Riverwood covers 78,000 square feet across six stand-alone buildings.
The deal was completed by the company using cash-on-hand and a new $21.5M non-recourse first mortgage secured by the property.
The mortgage has a 7-year term at a fixed interest rate of 4.25%.