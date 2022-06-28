WISeKey divests 51% stake in Arago, a German AI platform company
Jun. 28, 2022 2:26 AM ETWISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY), WSKEFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- WISeKey International Holding (NASDAQ:WKEY) said on Tuesday that it has transferred its 51% controlling interest in arago GmbH to OGARA GmbH.
- Previously on Apr.25, WISeKey signed a share purchase and transfer agreement to sell its 51% stake in arago to a German consortium of investors led by arago’s founder through his investment company, OGARA.
- The move gives OGARA full control of arago’s operations into the acquiring consortium, and establish the framework of the partnership between WISeKey and arago to work together on the increasing adoption of AI and IoT convergence as one of the primary factors driving the growth of the IoT market.
- The transfer does not affect WISeKey‘s right to the purchase price, the payment of which is expected in Q3 2022.