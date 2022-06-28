Reliq Health Technologies signed six new US contracts and new in-facility RPM programs
Jun. 28, 2022 3:31 AM ETReliq Health Technologies Inc. (RQHTF), RHT:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Reliq Health Technologies (OTCPK:RQHTF) has signed six new contracts with physician practices, home health agencies and skilled nursing facilities in California, Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico that are expected to add over 3,500 patients to Reliq’s platform this year, at an average revenue of $50 per patient per month at 75% gross margin.
- "These clients include three skilled nursing facilities. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) introduced coverage for remote patient monitoring of inpatients in long term care (LTC) and skilled nursing facilities (SNF) in 2022. Onboarding of these patients will begin in July," said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO at Reliq Health Technologies.