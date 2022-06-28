European stocks nudge higher as global sentiment remained choppy

London +1.09%.

Germany +0.70%. Germany July GfK consumer confidence -27.4 vs -27.6 expected.

France +1.12%. France June consumer confidence 82 vs 84 expected.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.6% in early trade, having initially gained at the start of trading. Basic resources jumped to lead gains while tech stocks slid.

In other news, the Group of Seven summit in Germany will conclude today. The meeting of leaders from the world’s seven most wealthy, industrialized nations saw the group re-affirm their support for Ukraine, saying they’ll support the country for “as long as it takes.”

Coming up in the session: ECB president Lagarde delivers introductory speech at 0800 GMT; ECB chief economist Lane chairs panel discussions at 0830 GMT and ECB executive board member Panetta chairs discussion on digital currencies, digital euro at 1100 GMT.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was up more than two basis point to 3.22%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was up more than eight basis point to 1.62%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was up more than five basis point to 2.45%.

European futures mostly higher. FTSE +0.80%; CAC -0.77%; DAX +0.59% and EURO STOXX +0.59%.