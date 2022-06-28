Mastercard and Paysafe boost collaboration with integration of Mastercard Send
Jun. 28, 2022 4:42 AM ETPaysafe Limited (PSFE), PSFE.WS, MABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Mastercard (NYSE:MA) and Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) report on Tuesday the integration of Mastercard Send into Paysafe’s payments platform, enhancing the payout capabilities offered to Paysafe’s merchant customers in the UK and EU.
- It is the latest extension of the ongoing global relationship between the two companies which supports multiple Paysafe products and services.
- Mastercard Send enables people and organisations to send and receive money around the world in near real-time.
- The integration also supports merchants who have experienced changing consumer payment preferences since the beginning of the pandemic.
- Through the alliance, merchants will also be provided with automatic reconciliations plus transaction data along with customisable reports.