Mastercard and Paysafe boost collaboration with integration of Mastercard Send

Jun. 28, 2022 4:42 AM ETPaysafe Limited (PSFE), PSFE.WS, MABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Cash dollars and credit cards

ra3rn/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Mastercard (NYSE:MA) and Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) report on Tuesday the integration of Mastercard Send into Paysafe’s payments platform, enhancing the payout capabilities offered to Paysafe’s merchant customers in the UK and EU.
  • It is the latest extension of the ongoing global relationship between the two companies which supports multiple Paysafe products and services.
  • Mastercard Send enables people and organisations to send and receive money around the world in near real-time.
  • The integration also supports merchants who have experienced changing consumer payment preferences since the beginning of the pandemic.
  • Through the alliance, merchants will also be provided with automatic reconciliations plus transaction data along with customisable reports.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.