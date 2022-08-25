Expect Jerome Powell to push back on rate hike pause expectations at Jackson Hole

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Kansas City Fed's Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium on Friday is expected to convey the central bank's resolve to push inflation down closer to its 2% goal, even at the risk of raising the unemployment rate, currently at 3.5%, a 50-year low.

To provide some context, two years ago at the Wyoming gathering of monetary policy wonks, Powell introduced the central bank's new inflation averaging policy that would tolerate inflation running above its 2% goal for some time in order to push the unemployment rate lower. That was when inflation had been stubbornly lagging the Fed's goal for years.

Then in 2021, Powell said the bank's test for inflation was met and the economy had made "clear progress" toward maximum employment. As a result, the central bank would start to taper its asset purchases later in the year, he said. Rate hikes, though, would require a more stringent test, he added. With the labor market bouncing back after the pandemic and inflation surging in the following months, that test, too, was met.

Rate hike path: Since then, the Fed started shrinking its balance sheet and has raised its policy rate four times, bringing the federal funds rate target range to 2.25%-2.50%, the same level it was in May 2019 at the height of the last tightening cycle. Now traders, are betting on a third 75-basis-point rate hike in a row, with sentiment shifting from 50 bps in the past week, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Investors, portfolio managers and economists will be listening for any clue as to whether Powell expects to pause the rate hikes. That doesn't appear likely, though. "Chair Powell is likely to give the marketplace a dose of reality as he express that inflation must be the Fed's main priority rather than growth," said José Torres, senior economist at Interactive Brokers. "Since the July meeting, financial conditions have loosened significantly which counters the Fed’s goal of lower inflation. Chair Powell is likely to be tougher this time around to not make the same mistakes of the July meeting which mirror the mistakes Arthur Burns made in the 1970s."

Data dependent: As usual, expect Powell to say the Fed officials will base their decisions on incoming data. Note that by the time Powell speaks at 10 AM ET, July's PCE data will have been reported. (Core PCE is expected to rise 4.7% Y/Y, easing from the 4.7% increase in June; headline PCE consensus is +6.3% Y/Y vs. +6.8% reported in June.)

"Speculation about possible hawkish comments from Powell at Jackson Hole on Friday has been rampant," wrote Rabobank Senior U.S. Strategist Philip Marey. He points out that while the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield climbed to over 3.0% this week, which signals continued hikes by the Fed, the futures market is pricing in a "Fed pivot" in May 2023.

"Perhaps markets are mistaking the Fed's data dependence since June for a Fed pivot early next year, but Powell clearly stressed in July that the FOMC prioritizes price stability over full employment," Marey said. "Consequently, as long as inflation remains well above target, the Fed will keep the federal funds rate above neutral, even if the unemployment rate starts to rise." The neutral rate is the point at which the Fed's key rate neither fuels nor hinders economic growth.

He is also likely to repeat that many of the factors that drive inflation are outside of the Fed's control. The central bank can only influence the demand side of the equation. The supply side has been impacted by supply chain disruptions, much of it from shutting and restarting manufacturing after the initial pandemic onset, and from geopolitical factors, chiefly the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Wells Fargo equity analysts led by Christopher P. Harvey believe that the "Jackson Hole takeaway will be in the eye of the beholder: Hawks will focus on hawkish statements (and vice-versa for doves)." They expect equities to find some stability after the event "as Fed fears are expected to crest... Until then, interest rate trends and liquidity suggest a bit more 'chop'," they said.

Resolute commitment: Evercore ISI's Peter Williams expects Powell to emphasize the Fed's "resolute commitment to bringing inflation down towards target" of 2%. "We think Powell's Jackson Hole speech will push back against the notion of a Fed pivot and try to arrest the easing of financial conditions while framing out the Fed's strategic thinking on a broader canvas extending beyond near-term debates," Williams said.

"Powell may de-emphasize neutral at 2.5% and warn if financial conditions ease too much too soon the Fed will have to raise rates more," he added.

Brendan Murphy, head of Global Fixed Income, North America, at Insight Investment, a firm with $1.1T in assets under management, expects the Fed's "terminal policy rate may be higher than what is implied by the market and likely to be followed by a pause in the hiking cycle rather than a quick reversal."

SA contributor Marc Chandler observes that many market participants cut dollar longs before the Jackson Hole meeting and contributor Mike Zaccardi says traders should watch growth stocks and IVW as Powell takes the podium