S&P, Nasdaq, Dow Jones advance as investors focus on Fed

The major U.S. equity averages finished with solid gains on Friday. The Federal Reserve remained in focus amid the central bank's economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Investors were looking ahead to comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, scheduled to come out on Friday morning.

The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) +1.7%, the S&P 500 (SP500) +1.4%, and the Dow (DJI) +1.0%.

The Nasdaq led the advance, climbing by 207.74 points to finish at 12,639.27. The S&P 500 rose 58.35 points to close at 4,199.12, while the Dow Jones climbed 322.55 points to end at 33,291.78.

All 11 S&P sectors finished higher. Communication Services and Materials led the way higher, both rising more than 2%. There were also notable advances in Real Estate, Info Tech, Industrials and Financials.

Looking to the bond market, rates ticked lower during the session. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) dropped 7 basis points to 3.03% and the 2-year yield (US2Y) edged lower by a basis point to 3.37%.

"The market discount has notably shifted in the past couple of weeks in anticipation of an expected hawkish tone from Chair Powell," ING said. "The rationale for this is the growing realization that central banks are ready to home in on taking underlying inflation down as best they can, even at the cost of macro weakness. And how do they do that? They tighten financial conditions. In fact that’s all they can really do."

ING added: "But here’s the issue - even though the Fed has raised rates by 225bp since March, US financial conditions are back to where they were in February (before the first Fed hike)."

On the economic front, weekly jobless claims fell by 2K to 243K compared to the forecasted 255K figure.

Pantheon Macroeconomics stated: "Patience pays off; we have argued over the past two months that the claims numbers can’t be trusted in July because the seasonals can’t cope with the shifting timing and extent of the annual automakers’ retooling shutdowns. The underlying trend is now re-emerging as the seasonal problems fade, and it shows that the trend in claims is about flat, at about 250K."

Additionally, Q2 GDP estimates came in at -0.6% vs. the -0.8% consensus and prior estimate of -0.9%. In Q1, U.S. GDP fell 1.6%.

"Do markets care about initial or revised data?" UBS chief economist Paul Donovan wrote. "Markets are slaves to novelty; for bonds and currencies the initial number matters, even if it is always wrong, if policy markets focus on short-term data. But equity earnings depend on reality, not inaccurate statistical reports, and so revised data is more important there."

Among active stocks, Snowflake (SNOW) jumped more than 20% after the company reported strong revenue and raised its forecast.