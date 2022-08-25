Farfetch gains again as analysts buzz over YNAP upside

Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) added another 1.21% in early trading on Thursday after the big 20% jump on Wednesday as investors buzzed over the deal for a stake in YNAP.

Wells Fargo said the YNAP deal makes sense for Farfetch (FTCH) and sees even more upside for the online retailer.

Analyst Ike Boruchow said FTCH gains greater leverage with luxury houses by essentially running their biggest competitor and will have access to the suite of Richemont's hard luxury brands. Boruchow also noted greater credibility for the FPS business and access to Richemont's Maisons for the marketplace.

"A transaction like this could be game changing, in our view. This is not just from an anecdotal perspective (solidify share position, increase brand leverage, etc.), but the numbers over time could be quite material."

Wells Fargo expects all Richemont brands to move onto the FPS platform and for the transition of a sizable portion of YNAP to e-concession. Assuming a ~15% TR and ~65% GM, the firm said sees the potential for ~$3.25B in incremental GMV, ~$500M in revs and ~$325M in EBITDA.

Wells Fargo kept an Overweight rating on Farfetch (FTCH) and price target of $25 following the deal, which implies shares could more than double from their current level.

Read more about the Farfetch-Richemont deal.

