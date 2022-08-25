Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 25th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.56 (+64.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.52B (+40.7% Y/Y).

Last quarter, company beat expectations and provided Q2 outlook expecting revenue to be $1.515B +/- 3% and GAAP gross margin is expected to be 49.6% to 51.9% and Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be 65.0% to 65.5%.

It is expected that Q2 performance is benefited from the solid demand for its networking products, however, certain ongoing supply-chain-related impacts might act as headwinds.

Quant rating of Buy with 3.93 score and highest factor grade given to growth and profitability.

Wall Street rating of Buy with 4.46 score and an average price target of $77.52

Over the last 2 years, MRVL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 19 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 21 upward revisions and 1 downward.

Sell rating on the stock by contributor who writes: 'Marvell: Data Centers Are Next In Line For A Haircut; Sell To Protect Your Downside'

Contradicting opinion: 'Marvell Technology: What To Watch For Upcoming Earnings'

Comparing performance of the stock to peers over the last one year: