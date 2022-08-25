Erie Insurance launches venture capital fund to accelerate innovation

Aug. 25, 2022 10:07 AM ETErie Indemnity Company (ERIE)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Erie Insurance has announced the establishment of Erie Strategic Ventures to support visionary entrepreneurs.
  • Erie Strategic Ventures' focus will span the personal and commercial insurance value chain as well as natural adjacencies that offer potential to deliver value to ERIE customers and agents.
  • The fund is stage and geography agnostic but will focus primarily on early-stage investments in North America.
  • "We are excited to build upon our expanding innovation efforts with the launch of this venture fund," said Keith Kennedy, senior VP for Next Level Innovation at Erie Insurance.

