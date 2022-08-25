Magenta Therapeutics downgraded to neutral at Goldman Sachs on clarity over candidate
Aug. 25, 2022
- Goldman Sachs has downgraded Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) from buy to neutral due to a lack of proof-of-concept generating events for one of its lead programs, MGTA-117.
- The firm kept its $2 price target (~3% upside based on Wednesday's close).
- Shares are down 7% in Thursday morning trading.
- MGTA-117, an antibody drug conjugate, is in phase 1 for relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS). Data is expected in Q4.
- "Absent greater clarity on the MGTA-117 dose to be pursued in [hematopoietic stem cell transplantation] and a defined clinical trial path in the transplant setting (FDA interactions expected by YE22/early-23), we are moving to the sidelines," analyst Madhu Kumar wrote.
