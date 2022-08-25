OpGen launches sequencing services for infectious diseases in US
Aug. 25, 2022 10:19 AM ETOpGen, Inc. (OPGN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) said it launched next generation sequencing services in the U.S. for use infectious diseases.
- The services, which are developed by OpGen's unit Ares Genetics, will provide the infectious disease community in the U.S. with routine sequencing of priority isolates and outbreak analyses that support their needs for surveillance, infection prevention and antibiotic stewardship, the company
- OpGen noted that the Rockville-based laboratory's services at launch include rapid turnaround sequencing of clinical isolates, differentiated interpretative services and a web application called AREScloud for outbreak analysis.
