Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) peeled off 18.98% in early trading on Thursday after the company's assessment of product trends rattled investors.

On Wall Street, the reactions to the PTON numbers are already pouring in.

BMO Capital Markets (Underperform, $12 price target) said it believes the compelling community Peloton created for its loyalists is increasingly saturated. While the announcement showed PTON may be working to improve its cash bleed, the firm still questions if the stock is worth the market cap.

Meanwhile, MKM Partners (Neutral) found very few things to cheer about in the earnings release as the results were soft and the outlook is below expectations. "Moreover, the company remains thinly capitalized, given inventory levels and ongoing cash burn, despite layoffs and restructuring," warned the firm.

Bank of America (Buy rating, price objective $23) is looking ahead at the potential that the company has upside after rethinking its business model with everything on the table from manufacturing to distribution. "We think the Amazon partnership will help increase brand awareness and reach, thus helping drive subscriber growth," noted BofA. The firm still sees value in the sub base given low churn, and thinks the stock multiple can expand as subscription growth outpaces hardware growth.

Shares of PTON have now all but erased the Amazon-related gain from Wednesday.

Read a breakdown of the Peloton FQ4 earnings report.