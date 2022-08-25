Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) stock rose over 17% on Thursday after offering optimistic guidance for the full year.

For the second quarter, a mixed report beat on the bottom line, but fell short of sales estimates. Despite inflationary pressures, gross profit margin increased 560 basis points from the prior year.

“The Shoe Carnival team delivered exceptional profitability in a challenging economic environment,” CEO Mark Worden. “The nearly $2.00 of EPS earned during the first half of 2022 is greater than any full year earnings in our 44 years of operation except for last year’s stimulus boosted results.”

The company stated that it is on track to deliver previously announced full year guidance in the range of $3.95 to $4.15, forecasting EPS to come in above the consensus of $3.95. The strong profit forecast overshadowed a net sales forecast of $1.29B TO $1.34B for the full year that was slightly short of the $1.39B expectation.

Read more on the details of the results.